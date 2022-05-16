Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Searchers recover 18-year-old man's body at Lake Pleasant

Lake Pleasant Maricopa County Parks and Recreation.jpg
Maricopa County Parks and Recreation
Lake Pleasant Maricopa County Parks and Recreation.jpg
Posted at 8:25 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 11:25:09-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have located the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing while swimming at Lake Pleasant.

AZFamily.com reported Monday Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body, making it the fourth fatality in the past month at the lake.

They were called around 5 p.m. Sunday about a possible drowning on the lake’s south side at Sunset Ridge.

A sheriff's spokesman says the man suddenly went under and never resurfaced.

A team of divers worked into the night but initially weren’t able to find him.

His name has not been released.

In the past month, an elderly woman and two men in their 20s died in water-related incidents.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰