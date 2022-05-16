Searchers recover 18-year-old man's body at Lake Pleasant

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have located the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing while swimming at Lake Pleasant.

AZFamily.com reported Monday Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body, making it the fourth fatality in the past month at the lake.

They were called around 5 p.m. Sunday about a possible drowning on the lake’s south side at Sunset Ridge.

A sheriff's spokesman says the man suddenly went under and never resurfaced.

A team of divers worked into the night but initially weren’t able to find him.

His name has not been released.

In the past month, an elderly woman and two men in their 20s died in water-related incidents.

