Scottsdale police make another arrest in May mall looting

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police have arrested a man for trying to sell merchandise they say he stole during the May looting of the city's signature mall.

Police Sgt. Kevin Watts said Tuesday that 25-year-old Paul Anthony Ruiz, of Phoenix, was booked on several felony charges including burglary and trafficking stolen property.

Authorities located him after he tried to sell stolen merchandise from Tiffany and Montblanc.

According to investigators, surveillance video showed Ruiz taking items during the riots. He was found with some at the time of his arrest.

The total number of arrests in the May 30 looting of Scottsdale Fashion Square is now 55.