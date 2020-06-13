Scottsdale police: 8 more arrests made in May riot at mall

PHOENIX (AP) — Scottsdale police say eight additional people have been arrested in a mall riot that occurred last month.

Authorities have said hundreds of people descended on Scottsdale Fashion Square in downtown Scottsdale on May 30-31 and that many engaged in property damage and thefts.

The incident occurred during a period when protests against George Floyd's death in Minneapolis were occurring around the nation.

Scottsdale police said the additional arrests increased the total so far to 34.

Charges included trespassing possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property.