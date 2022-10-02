Scottsdale man convicted of $700 million tax dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion.

Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income.

According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in gross income and avoided paying a combined total of $700,000 in taxes.

Court documents state Patterson owns or operates a number of construction or contracting businesses in the Phoenix area.

Patterson's businesses offer services including flooring, restoration, remodeling, and plumbing.

The DOJ says he received checks from customers made out to him personally and then deposited the checks into his personal checking accounts.

Evidence at a trial show Patterson reported a loss of $38,000 in 2016. But he bought a primary residence for $445,000 along with other lavish expenditures in the same year.

Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation in this case.

Scottsdale Man Convicted of Tax Evasion https://t.co/4aTYHkR0YY @IRS_CI — US Attorney Arizona (@USAO_AZ) September 29, 2022