Scottsdale man accused of fatally shooting his ailing sister

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of fatally shooting his sister at their Scottsdale home last month is out of the hospital and in custody.

Scottsdale police say 73-year-old William Lokay has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bond.

Police say Lokay allegedly shot 78-year-old Nancy Arnold on Sept. 5 and then turned the gun on himself in an attempted suicide.

They say Arnold was found dead inside the home while Lokay was alive but severely injured.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators later determined that the shooting was a homicide.

Lokay was released from the hospital Monday and arrested by police.