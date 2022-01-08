Scottsdale hopes to reduce problems with short-term rentals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale residents' frustrations with noisy parties and other rowdy gatherings at short-term rentals in neighborhoods have prompted the affluent Phoenix suburb to impose new accountability requirements on the property owners.

The City Council recently approved changes to local laws that include stiffening penalties for violations and requiring owners to designate emergency contacts who will respond to the property in person on short notice if there's a disturbance or emergency.

The changes approved last month by the City Council took effect Friday. A 2016 state law severely limits the ability of local governments to regulate short-term rentals.

