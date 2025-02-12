Scottsdale city council votes to eliminate DEI programs

Community members in Scottsdale stepped up to the microphone at Tuesday's city council meeting to ask why an ordinance that would eliminate DEI programs was being considered.

"My question is why, and what cause this?" said one community member during public comment.

The DEI office helped with things like voluntary training, cultural celebrations, and ADA compliance.

"Let me be clear this ordinance was done behind closed doors without a community process," said Councilwoman Solange Whitehead.

Scripps News Group reached out to every city council member ahead of Tuesday's meeting. Three responded, including two who expressed concern, which included Councilwoman Whitehead.

"Merit based hiring the city of Scottsdale does and always has based their hiring decision on merit," said Councilwoman Whitehead.

Scripps News Group asked her about the cultural events and other responsibilities of the DEI office and if she was concerned.

"We just simply can't continue to have this much success if we pass policies that have no policy purpose, but simply send the message to the world that Scottsdale is not open for all," said Whitehead.

For over an hour, the council heard from people against the ordinance.

One person who stepped up to the mic, Don Logan. He was previously the Director of Diversity and Dialogue. According to the City agenda item, the office was eventually renamed.

Logan called his item "personal".

"There's nothing in this packet that suggests diversity, equity, and inclusion is a threat," he said.

Two people spoke in favor of the ordinance.

"Please vote to remove DEI from Scottsdale," one community member asked of the council.

A move to take this to a work study session ended up failing. After Councilman Adam Kwasman, who had publicly called out DEI programs before, addressed the audience.

"The problem, the problem is where rubber meets the road," said Councilman Kwasman.

While he spoke, he was met with shouting from the community. Many letting him know they disagreed.

"DEI as practiced here and elsewhere, it runs policies through the lense of race and sex and other identity categories," said Councilman Kwasman. "It actively prevents diversity of viewpoint."

He also at one point told the council the office "doesn't do much at all."

The ordinance ultimately passed in a five to two vote.

"My hope that recall measures start happening for new council members," said Vice President of NAACP Arizona Pastor Andre Miller.

"I gave my blood for the work I did, and my message to them is shame on them," said Logan after the meeting.

Scripps News Group was told this will impact two jobs, an ADA coordinator who would be moved to another area outside the DEI office and a Diversity Director who could be reassigned. But when and what happens next is unclear. Scripps News Group is waiting to hear back from the city.

