Scottsdale adopts ordinance prohibiting natural grass in front yards of new homes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The city of Scottsdale is taking another big step towards conserving more water for the city's future.

Scottsdale's city council approved an ordinance prohibiting natural grass in front yards of new homes.

The new ordinance will apply to homes constructed or permitted after August 15.

The ordinance was widely supported.

It was passed by the council unanimously, and a recent survey of Scottsdale Water customers showed that 86% of those polled support the measure.

In 2022 and 2023, Scottsdale has asked residents and businesses to cut back water use by 5%. The city says those efforts are paying off.

The city, residents, and businesses have combined to conserve more than 650 million gallons of water in that time frame.