Scientists launch effort to collect water data in US West

Associated Press
Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 18:37:57-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal scientists are launching an effort to better understand the hydrology in the U.S. West.

The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday announced a new kind of climate observatory near the headwaters of the Colorado River.

Scientists say data gathered from the equipment will help better predict rain and snowfall in the region and determine how much of it will flow through the river.

The multimillion-dollar effort led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory begins next week.

The Colorado River serves 40 million people in several states and Mexico.

A recent shortage declaration means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico won't get their full allocations of water next year.

