Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Ruling: Agency must identify workers to be used as witnesses

items.[0].image.alt
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Missouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 9:35 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 00:35:57-04

PHOENIX (AP) — An appellate court has ruled that federal officials don't have to identify all of an Arizona company employees who provided information in a Fair Labor Standards Act case but must identify those who will be trial witnesses.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a case involving the Labor Department and Valley Wide Plastering Construction Inc. Valley Wide had sought the identities of all employees who provided information to the government.

But the 9th Circuit said the department could keep the informants' identities secret.

However, it also said Valley Wide is entitled to know the identities of trial witnesses in order to prepare its defense.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!