Ring doorbell catches UPS delivery man collapsing on front porch

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CNN) — A ring doorbell camera caught a UPS driver collapsing on the front porch of a home.

Brian Enriquez says he was concerned after watching this video of a delivery man collapsing at his door while delivering an envelope.

Recorded footage shows the UPS worker having difficulty walking up to the door, setting down the package and slumping to the ground.

After sitting motionless for about ten seconds, he falls onto his back, then sits back up, rings the doorbell and slowly walks away.

It was a scorching 108-degrees in Scottsdale, Ariz. when the incident occurred.

Enriquez says he couldn't get to the door in time and the delivery man was gone by the time he saw the video.

The resident did call the police non-emergency line and tried to contact the UPS in case the delivery driver needed assistance.

UPS says the driver was alright and contacted his supervisor for assistance after leaving Enriquez's property.

The company says that while frequent stops make air conditioning ineffective in their trucks, their drivers are trained in dealing with high temperatures.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

