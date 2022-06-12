RFW in effect from Sunday until Monday for most of northern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of northern Arizona from Sunday 6/12/2022 at 11 a.m. until Monday 6/13/2022 at 8 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Areas Affected:



Dilkon

Fredonia

Grand Canyon

Jacob Lake

Page

Prescott

Tuba City

On Monday 6, 2022 all of northern Arizona will be affected.

AZ State Forestry says high winds, low humidity, and very dry fuels lead to high fire danger.

Heat Safety Tips:



Limit outdoor activites

Drink plenty of water

Wear light clothing

Wear sunscreen

Work outdoors early or very late in the day

The NWS has issued a Red Flag 🚩 Warning Sunday - Monday. High winds, low RH & very dry fuels = high fire danger! Fire restrictions in place. Do your part to prevent wildfires. #AZFire #AZForestry #azwx pic.twitter.com/us91JOx7JC — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 12, 2022