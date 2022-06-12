RFW in effect from Sunday until Monday for most of northern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of northern Arizona from Sunday 6/12/2022 at 11 a.m. until Monday 6/13/2022 at 8 p.m.
A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.
- Dilkon
- Fredonia
- Grand Canyon
- Jacob Lake
- Page
- Prescott
- Tuba City
On Monday 6, 2022 all of northern Arizona will be affected.
AZ State Forestry says high winds, low humidity, and very dry fuels lead to high fire danger.
- Limit outdoor activites
- Drink plenty of water
- Wear light clothing
- Wear sunscreen
- Work outdoors early or very late in the day
The NWS has issued a Red Flag 🚩 Warning Sunday - Monday. High winds, low RH & very dry fuels = high fire danger! Fire restrictions in place. Do your part to prevent wildfires. #AZFire #AZForestry #azwx pic.twitter.com/us91JOx7JC— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 12, 2022
