RFW in effect from Sunday until Monday for most of northern Arizona

Closures of parts of forests begins
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jun 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of northern Arizona from Sunday 6/12/2022 at 11 a.m. until Monday 6/13/2022 at 8 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Areas Affected:

On Monday 6, 2022 all of northern Arizona will be affected.

AZ State Forestry says high winds, low humidity, and very dry fuels lead to high fire danger.

Heat Safety Tips:

  • Limit outdoor activites
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Wear light clothing
  • Wear sunscreen
  • Work outdoors early or very late in the day

