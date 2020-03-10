Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Retired Glendale policeman accused of defrauding department

Posted: 10:40 PM, Mar 09, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-10 01:40:04-04
items.[0].image.alt
Gavel shot

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale police are recommending felony theft charges against a retired police sergeant.

Wence Arevalo has been accused of reckless falsification of time sheets and defrauding the police department out of about $4,000 since 2018.

Phoenix radio station KTAR reports that an investigation discovered Arevalo was simultaneously employed by the Glendale Police Department, Arizona Christian University and Louisiana State University.

The station says records from the two colleges indicate Arevalo had lied on his time card, falsely claiming he was present for duty in Glendale.

The findings were submitted by the police department to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in January.

It was unclear Monday if Arevalo has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

PROMO: Monster Jam Watch and Win Sweepstakes

ENTER THE WATCH-AND-WIN MONSTER JAM SWEEPSTAKES!

Enter for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see Monster Jam at the Tucson Arena on Friday, March 20th!