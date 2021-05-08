Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Regulator shares discredited conspiracy theories about COVID

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Arizona Corporation Commission
Posted at 4:51 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 19:51:43-04

PHOENIX (AP) — An elected Arizona utility regulator has shared discredited conspiracy theories while trying to persuade energy and power providers not to require their employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Arizona Republic reports that Arizona Corporation Commission member Jim O'Connor said during an interview that the government and the news media are covering up the shots causing numerous deaths and people becoming "human vegetables," but there's no evidence of such problems.

O'Connor, a Republican, was elected last November to his statewide office as one of five commission members.

He served as a presidential elector for then-GOP nominee Donald Trump during his successful campaign in 2016.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.