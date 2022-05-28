Red Flag Warning in effect from Saturday until Sunday for most of northern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of northern Arizona from Saturday 5/28/2022 at 9 a.m. until Sunday 5/29/2022 at 8 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Some areas affected:



Flagstaff

Show Low

Grand Canyon

Prescott

Camp Verde

White River

St. Johns

Click here for more...



AZ State Forestry (AZSF) says it is going to be windy, dry, and hot. Stage 2 campfire fire and smoking restrictions are in place on State Trust Lands.

No target shooting or fireworks usage one spark is all it takes to start a fire says AZSF.

Red Flag Warning🚩Sat-Sun for Northern #Arizona. Windy, dry & hot. One spark is all it takes, folks. Stage 2 campfire & smoking restrictions in place on State Trust Lands - no target shooting or fireworks usage. #AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/LzNn95UST8 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 28, 2022