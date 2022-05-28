Red Flag Warning in effect from Saturday until Sunday for most of northern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of northern Arizona from Saturday 5/28/2022 at 9 a.m. until Sunday 5/29/2022 at 8 p.m.
A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.
Some areas affected:
- Flagstaff
- Show Low
- Grand Canyon
- Prescott
- Camp Verde
- White River
- St. Johns
AZ State Forestry (AZSF) says it is going to be windy, dry, and hot. Stage 2 campfire fire and smoking restrictions are in place on State Trust Lands.
No target shooting or fireworks usage one spark is all it takes to start a fire says AZSF.
Red Flag Warning🚩Sat-Sun for Northern #Arizona. Windy, dry & hot. One spark is all it takes, folks. Stage 2 campfire & smoking restrictions in place on State Trust Lands - no target shooting or fireworks usage. #AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/LzNn95UST8— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 28, 2022
