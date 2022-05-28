Watch
Red Flag Warning in effect from Saturday until Sunday for most of northern Arizona

Posted at 9:18 AM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 12:23:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of northern Arizona from Saturday 5/28/2022 at 9 a.m. until Sunday 5/29/2022 at 8 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Some areas affected:

AZ State Forestry (AZSF) says it is going to be windy, dry, and hot. Stage 2 campfire fire and smoking restrictions are in place on State Trust Lands.

No target shooting or fireworks usage one spark is all it takes to start a fire says AZSF.

