Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Race for Hopi chairman to be rematch of 2017 election

items.[0].image.alt
Unknown/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Hopi Elections Office, David Norton Talayumptewa poses for a picture. Talayumptewa and tribal Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma will face off in the Nov. 11, 2021, general election for Hopi chairman. (Hopi Elections Office via AP)
Hopi Primary Election
Hopi Primary Election
Posted at 8:02 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 23:02:34-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The race for Hopi chairman will be a rematch of the 2017 general election.

Tribal council member David Norton Talayumptewa was the top vote-getter in Thursday's primary with 298 votes, followed by current Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma with 291 votes.

The two will face off in the Nov. 11 general election. Nuvangyaoma beat Talayumptewa in the chairman's race in 2017.

Unofficial results from Thursday's primary show turnout was low with 945 votes cast.

The ballot didn't feature the candidates for vice chairman because only two are running, meaning they automatically moved on to the general election.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.