QAnon figure says he's running for congress to fix elections

Dario Lopez-MIlls/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a QAnon believer speaks to a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters outside of the Maricopa County Recorder's Office where votes in the general election are being counted, in Phoenix. Ron Watkins, a prolific promoter of false conspiracies about the 2020 election who is closely tied to the QAnon movement, says he's running for Congress as a Republican in Arizona. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-MIlls, File)
Posted at 3:31 PM, Oct 18, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — One of the most prominent figures in the QAnon conspiracy movement says he's running for Congress in Arizona because the state is at the forefront of the fight by many Republicans over the 2020 election results.

Ron Watkins is a prominent promoter of false claims that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump.

He told The Associated Press Monday that he wants "to fix the elections from inside the machine."

Watkins was vague about his ties to Arizona and where he is staying but says he moved to Arizona two weeks ago.

He says he plans to live in the same district as Congressman Tom O'Halleran and will challenge the incumbent Democrat.

