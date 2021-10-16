Watch
QAnon figure says he's running for Congress in Arizona

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Ron Watkins, a prolific promoter of false conspiracies about the 2020 election who is closely tied to the QAnon movement, says he's running for Congress as a Republican in Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)
Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 23:05:56-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Ron Watkins, a prolific promoter of false conspiracies about the 2020 election who is closely tied to the QAnon movement, says he is running for Congress as a Republican in Arizona.

Watkins has a large and fervent following among Donald Trump supporters who believe the former president's false claims that he lost the election because of fraud.

Watkins filed papers with the Arizona secretary of state this week and later posted a video on Telegram repeating his claim that the election was stolen from Trump.

It's not clear whether Watkins currently lives in Arizona or its 1st Congressional District.

