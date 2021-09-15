Project to expand, improve I-17 north of Phoenix advances

PHOENIX (AP) — State transportation officials have begun negotiating with a construction and engineering consortium for a massive project to expand and improve Interstate 17 in the hill country north of metro Phoenix.

The Department of Transportation said it has selected Keiwit-Fann-Joint Venture from among three finalists to be the "apparent preferred developer" to design, build, operate and maintain improvements to 23 miles of I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point.

The project is intended to reduce traffic snarls on I-17.

A key component will be construction of 8 miles of new two-lane roadway to be used for either southbound or northbound traffic, depending on the need.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

