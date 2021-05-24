Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Prisoner whose beard was forcibly shaved seeks investigation

items.[0].image.alt
BrianAJackson
BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto
gavel-2.jpg
Posted at 3:14 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 18:14:51-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Lawyers are seeking a civil rights investigation of the policies that let Arizona corrections workers forcibly shave the beard of a prisoner who is Sikh and told the employees that his religion forbids shaving.

Attorneys representing Surjit Singh alleged his religious freedoms were infringed when employees restrained him and shaved his beard before taking his photo as he was entering the state's prison system.

Singh alleged staff tried to shave him again when he was transferred to the Douglas prison, but employees eventually relented.

Corrections officials said they resolved the issues raised by Singh and sent apology letters to the Sikh Coalition in New York.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.