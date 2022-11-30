President Biden set to visit Arizona next week amid 'manufacturing boom'

PHOENIX — President Joe Biden is set to travel to Arizona next week.

The White House says the President will be headed to Phoenix on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for a visit to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

President Biden will be discussing his "economic plan is leading to a manufacturing boom, rebuilding supply chains, and creating good-paying jobs in Arizona and across the country."

Further details about Biden's trip to the Valley were not immediately available.

Earlier this month, the Phoenix Business Journal reported that TSMC was vying for federal funds by highlighting its work globally and its current and future operations at its planned Phoenix factory.

Billions of dollars for the semiconductor industry will soon be doled out by the Commerce Department and Arizona is primed to be a huge recipient. The CHIPS and Science Act, which became law on Aug. 9, includes $52 billion to boost the domestic semiconductor industry, and several Arizona organizations are submitting applications to get a piece of the funding.

