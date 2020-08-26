Prescott woman accused in mother's death in 2016 gets prison

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A Prescott woman accused in the 2016 death of her mother and continuing to cash her checks for years has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Yavapai County prosecutors say 48-year-old Tara Lynn Aven pleaded guilty in July to charges of hindering prosecution in the first degree involving murder, tampering with physical evidence, fraudulent schemes and artifices, theft and forgery.

Tara Aven's daughter also has been charged in the case.

The charges against Tara Aven stemmed from the April 2019 discovery of her 74-year-old mother's body in a Prescott home next door to hers.

An autopsy determined Sandra Aven died of blunt force trauma.