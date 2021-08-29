Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Police: Woman's death in desert believed to be heat-caused

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 9:19 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 12:19:29-04

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Bullhead City police say a woman reported missing after she didn't return from going jogging Thursday has been found dead in the desert, apparently from heat-related exposure.

Police said Saturday that no foul play was suspected in the death of the woman, previously identified as 54-year-old Ana Franco.

A police statement said Mohave County Search and Rescue found her her body in the desert about five miles from where she began what reportedly was planned to be a two-mile run.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.