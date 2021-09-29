Watch
Police: Woman found dead in a rat-infested house in Peoria

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 10:01 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 01:01:39-04

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 66-year-old woman has been found dead in her rat-infested home in Peoria.

Police say the house is considered a health hazard and the city has hired a company to professionally remove the rats and rodents.

The woman has not yet been identified. Police say her death is not considered to be suspicious.

Authorities conducted a welfare check at the home last Thursday after neighbors complained about a bad smell and said rats were seen going in and out of the house.

Officers reported seeing severe hoarding conditions along with rodents and the woman's badly decomposed body.

