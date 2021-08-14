Watch
Police: Woman arrested in 15-year-old son's overdose death

Posted at 9:21 PM, Aug 13, 2021
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Chandler police have arrested a 39-year-old Mesa woman on suspicion of child abuse in her 15-year-old son's overdose death at a Chandler home last April.

A police statement said Jamie M. Barrett was arrested Wednesday, a day after the Maricopa County Medical Examiner notified police that the son died from toxic effects of fentanyl, an opioid more powerful than heroin.

According to police, investigators found that cellphone records indicated that Barrett days before her son's death asked him to purchase fentanyl pills and offered to give him one.

Online court records didn't list an attorney for Barrett who could speak on her behalf.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

