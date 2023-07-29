Police: Tesla crashes through brick wall into pool

PHOENIX (KGUN/CNN) — An Arizona homeowner destroyed two high-priced items at the same time Friday morning.
Phoenix police confirm the homeowner of a newly renovated pool went for a cruise in his Tesla, somehow crashed through the brick wall and ended up underwater.
Investigators say they do not understand what led up to the crash.
Authorities told news outlets the driver was alone. No one was hurt either.
Crews were called in to get the Tesla out of the pool.
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.