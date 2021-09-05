Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Police: Man fatally shot after intervening in altercation

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:10 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 20:10:10-04

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Casa Grande police say a 21-year-old man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a man who had intervened in an physical altercation between a man and a woman in a hotel parking lot early Saturday morning.

Police said 35-year-old Brian Robinette of Casa Grande was shot multiple times to the upper torso by the man involved in the altercation.

According to police, the shooter and the woman immediately left the scene.

But the man was located and arrested Saturday afternoon on the street in front of the apartment of the woman, his 18-year-old girlfriend.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.