Police investigating after man's body found in Phoenix pond

Posted at 9:57 PM, Oct 26, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they are investigating the discovery of a body in a pond.

They say the body of a man in his 30s was found Tuesday afternoon. The man's name hasn't been released yet.

A Phoenix Fire Department crew responded to a residence to reports of a drowning. The body was removed from the pond by the time the first responding unit arrived.

Fire officials say paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation of the death is ongoing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

