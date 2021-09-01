Police: Body recovered from canal in Phoenix; Not identified

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a body has been recovered from a canal in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews responded Monday morning and realized it was a recovery and not a rescue.

Fire crews worked with Phoenix police to remove the body from the canal. The gender of the body was not immediately released.

Police say there was no trauma on the body that would have caused the death. The victim has not yet been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

