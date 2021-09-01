Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Police: Body recovered from canal in Phoenix; Not identified

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 9:28 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 00:28:12-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a body has been recovered from a canal in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews responded Monday morning and realized it was a recovery and not a rescue.

Fire crews worked with Phoenix police to remove the body from the canal. The gender of the body was not immediately released.

Police say there was no trauma on the body that would have caused the death. The victim has not yet been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.