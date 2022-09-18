Police: body found in container in desert north of Phoenix

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a body found inside a container in a desert area north of Phoenix.

Phoenix police say officers were called to the scene near Cave Creek Road and the Carefree Highway around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

They say someone called to report adult human remains being discovered. Police didn’t disclose the gender of the victim or estimate how long the body may have been in the container.

Information on the type of container also hasn’t been released yet by police, who say detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

