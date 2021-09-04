Police: 5-year-old boy responsible for mom's shooting death

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a central Arizona community say a 5-year-old boy is responsible for the shooting death of his mother.
Police in Casa Grande said Michele Cox, a 38-year-old mother of four children, was shot once in the chest on Friday and was flown to a hospital in the Chandler area where she later died.
Police say they believe the shooting was an accident. Cox's four children ranging in age from 4 to 12, and her 40-year-old boyfriend were at the apartment when the shooting occurred.
Police didn't immediately return a call seeking details on how the shooting occurred and who owned the gun.
