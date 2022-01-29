Police: 35,000 Fentanyl pills, $300,000 cash seized during Phoenix-metro drug bust

AVONDALE, AZ — Some 35,000 Fentanyl pills, along with more than $300,000 and multiple firearms and vehicles, were confiscated in a recent drug bust in the Valley, according to the Avondale Police Department.

Avondale police said on Thursday its Street Crimes Unit served multiple search warrants at homes in Avondale, Phoenix, and other cities in the West Valley that were connected to the distribution of Fentanyl pills.

Fentanyl is a highly potent opioid — 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the CDC — and has increasingly become a large part of the illegal drug trade.

Three people were arrested in the most recent bust and were allegedly involved in the distribution of the pills: Jose Arvayo, Aaron Camacho, and Samantha Perry.

All three were booked into the Maricopa Jail under suspicion of multiple charges, Avondale police said.