Police: 2 suspects arrested in El Mirage double homicide

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in El Mirage say two suspects have been arrested in a double homicide case after they were found in a car belonging to one of the victims.

Police say their investigation began last Friday with an out-of-state 911 call from a man who said he hadn't been able to get in contact with his 77-year-old stepfather, Ronny John Muench, since June 21.

Officers went to Muench's home northwest of Phoenix and found the front door open.

Police say Muench and 31-year-old Joseph Talley, who also lived at the home, were both found dead in separate rooms and Muench's car was missing.

Surprise police spotted the stolen vehicle Sunday and arrested 20-year-old Dejon Davis and 28-year-old Steven Wilcox.