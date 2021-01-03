Menu

Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Phoenix gas station

Posted at 3:32 PM, Jan 03, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say one man died and another was critically wounded in a shooting following a weekend dispute at a Phoenix gas station.

Phoenix police Sgt. Ann Justus said officers responding to a call of a shooting a little before 9 p.m. Saturday found the injured man at the convenience store.

He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Officers found another man, who had been shot, dead in a vehicle he apparently drove a couple of blocks away.

Neither man was immediately identified and the motive for the shooting was being investigated.

