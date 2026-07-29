Pilot dead after small plane goes down near Chandler Airport Tuesday night

CHANDLER, AZ — A pilot is reportedly dead after a small plane crashed Tuesday night near the Chandler Municipal Airport.

Officials say it happened near McQueen and Queen Creek roads around 7:50 p.m.

The plane is believed to have taken off from the Chandler airport shortly before it crashed into a nearby commercial yard. Video from the scene showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Wednesday morning that the plane involved was a Piper PA-28-180.

Chandler Fire officials say the pilot, who has not yet been identified, died from his injuries.

It reportedly crashed “under circumstances that are currently unknown,” according to the NTSB.

Investigators will be at the scene Wednesday before the crashed aircraft is moved from the scene, officials say.

The NTSB will lead the investigation into what caused the crash.