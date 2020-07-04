Phoenix to change 'Robert E. Lee,' 'Squaw Peak' street names

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix officials are set to begin the process of changing the names of two streets one seen as demeaning to indigenous Native American women and the other glorifying the Confederacy.

The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously this week to rename Squaw Peak Drive and Robert E. Lee Street.

In a letter to the city manager last month, Mayor Kate Gallego and Councilwoman Thelda Williams wrote that squaw is a ``"demeaning and degrading word."

Meanwhile, Lee represents historical institutions of racism and slavery.

Councilman Sal DiCiccio says the city should cover fees for residents impacted by the change.