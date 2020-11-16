Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Phoenix sets another heat record with latest 90-degree day

items.[0].image.alt
Charter, Mark
sun and meds.JPG
Posted at 3:20 PM, Nov 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-16 17:20:15-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Another heat record for Phoenix.

The National Weather Service says Monday's high of 90 degrees was the latest the temperature has reached that mark in a calendar year in Phoenix's history.

The previous latest 90-degree day in the city came on Nov. 15, 1999.

Weather Service meteorologists say the last 90-degree day of the year in Phoenix usually happens by Oct. 28.

Phoenix already has shattered its record for the most days of triple-digit heat in a calendar year with 144, topping the previous record of 143 days in 1989.

Between June and August this year, Phoenix reported 50 days with a high temperature of at least 110 degrees.

That bested the record of 33 days set in 2011.

Phoenix also had its hottest August ever since tracking began in 1896.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7