Phoenix policeman accused of threatening city mayor retires

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say an officer who allegedly threatened to shoot the city's mayor last year violated department policy and has retired.

Police officials announced Monday night that Officer Steven Poulos now is no longer employed by the department and his retirement eliminates options for possible disciplinary action.

Mayor Kate Gallego was given additional law enforcement protection after the alleged threat became public last October and the Tempe Police Department was asked to investigate.

A subsequent police report said Poulos made the threat while on-duty and in uniform during a meeting with other police officers.

Gallego had pushed for police reforms and Poulos reportedly was upset about a possible defunding of the police force.

He later said his comment was made in jest.