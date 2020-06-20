Menu

Phoenix police: Woman killed in shooting in hallway of club

Posted at 4:33 PM, Jun 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-20 19:33:26-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a woman was killed and and a man wounded when shot by another person in a hallway of a club early Saturday morning.

Police identified the woman killed as 24-year-old Isabel Leal and said the other victim had a minor head wound.

His identity wasn't released.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson said dozens of people were in the club when the shooting occurred.

No immediate arrest was made and Thompson said police asked that anybody with information about the incident contact police.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

