Phoenix police union leader denounces defund movement

Posted at 3:41 PM, Jun 12, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The leader of Phoenix's police union said the movement to defund or reduce funding for law enforcement agencies is based on the erroneous belief that all officers are violent and racist.

Britt London expressed frustration over the scrutiny officers across the nation face from George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody.

London said he understands the pain people feel over Floyd's death, but said upstanding officers shouldn't have to face assumptions that they're racist.

Joel Cornejo, a police critic in Tempe who thinks law enforcement agencies should be abolished, says people don't have time to wait for police culture to change.

