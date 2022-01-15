Phoenix police: Teen worker shot through drive-thru window

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 16-year-old boy working a fast-food restaurant's drive-thru window was shot and seriously wounded by a customer following an argument about an order.

Police said the customer walked up to the window, pulled out a handgun and shot the employee working inside the restaurant.

According to police, the gunman got into the passenger side a vehicle that then drove off, but officers later arrested 27-year-old Theotis Polk.

Jail records said Polk was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and multiple other crimes.

Court records didn't list an attorney for Polk who might comment on his behalf.

