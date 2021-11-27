Watch
Phoenix police say toddler who fell into pool has died

Posted at 5:04 PM, Nov 26, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 2-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool in central Phoenix on Thanksgiving Day has died.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Justus identified the toddler on Friday as Rosemary Solis and says her death is being investigated as a "tragic accident."

Emergency crews were called to the home Thursday morning after Rosemary had been pulled from the water. She had been submerged for an unknown period of time.

She was taken to a hospital but efforts to save her live failed.

Justus said her death should be a reminder to watch children around water since it only takes a few minutes for a child to drown.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

