Phoenix police: Man throwing rocks at officers fatally shot

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot by Phoenix police after he allegedly threw rocks and other items at officers and patrol cars.

Police say the incident occurred in north Phoenix around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. They say two patrol cars were driving through an intersection after responding to an unrelated call when the vehicle was hit by something that caused damage.

Police say the officers drove back to the intersection to investigate when a man _ later identified as 34-year-old Ali Osman _ reportedly started throwing rocks at the patrol cars for an unknown reason.

They say the officers tried to talk to Osman, but he allegedly began throwing rocks at them and wouldn’t stop. Police say Osman was shot and then taken to a hospital where he died.

