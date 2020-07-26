Menu

Phoenix police investigating death of pedestrian hit by car

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a car.

They say officers found a man with serious injuries about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital by Phoenix Fire Department paramedics and pronounced dead.

His name and age haven't been released yet.

Investigators say it appears the pedestrian stepped into the roadway near a light rail platform just before he was hit.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

They say speed or impairment aren't considered factors in the fatal incident.

