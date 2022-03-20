Phoenix police ID dead men found in car with gunshot wounds

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have released the names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds.

They say the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford.

Police say officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning.

They say detectives are trying to determine what led to shootings, but it remains unclear if it’s a homicide case.

