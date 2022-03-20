Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Phoenix police ID dead men found in car with gunshot wounds

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 9:09 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 12:09:47-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have released the names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds.

They say the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford.

Police say officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning.

They say detectives are trying to determine what led to shootings, but it remains unclear if it’s a homicide case.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY