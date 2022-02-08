Watch
Phoenix police fatally shoot man armed with a sharp object

Posted at 5:39 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 19:39:28-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man armed with a sharp object has been fatally shot after refusing to drop the weapon.

They say officers responded to reports of a woman stabbed around 1 p.m. Monday.

Police say the woman is believed to have been known to the suspect and is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The suspect was shot by police at an intersection and later died at a hospital. Police didn't immediately release the man's name.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

