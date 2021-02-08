Phoenix police fatally shoot armed man after a home invasion

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say an armed man has been fatally shot he allegedly broke into a woman's home and raised his gun at officers.

The man was later identified by police as 29-year-old Anthony Greco.

The woman was home alone around noon Saturday and called 911 to report an armed man in her backyard.

While she was on the phone with police, Greco allegedly broke into her home and the woman escaped through a window.

Arriving officers surrounded the house as Greco exited the home into the backyard.

Police say Greco refused to drop his weapon and he allegedly raised his handgun at police when one officer shot him.

Greco was pronounced dead at the scene and police say a gun was later found under his body.