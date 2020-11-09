Phoenix police arrest suspect in 1984 murder, sexual assault

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say they have arrested a 67-year-old man in connection with the 1984 murder of a young woman whose naked body was found in a vacant Phoenix mortuary.

They say David Kizziar has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and sexual assault.

It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer yet. Police say officers found a trail of blood leading to the body of 22-year-old Aimee See in February 1984.

Authorities say See had blunt force trauma to her head, a telephone cord was wrapped around her neck and she likely had been dead for several days.

Police say Kizziar's DNA matched the evidence taken from the homicide scene. ?He has denied any involvement in the case.