Phoenix police arrest 18-year-old man after a fatal shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in northwest Phoenix.

They say Miguel Ogo was booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of manslaughter and was being held on $500,000 bond.

Court documents show Ogo told police he and the victim were in an argument when the man pointed a gun at him.

Ogo says he tried to grab the gun and it went off. But police say there was evidence at the scene that showed the gun was fired four times.

Officers had responded to a shooting call Sunday morning and found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim's name was being withheld until his relatives could be notified.