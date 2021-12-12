Phoenix police are investigating separate pedestrian deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they are investigating two separate deaths of pedestrians who were struck by vehicles.

They say a 26-year-old man was hit early Saturday morning and declared dead at the scene. Police have identified the victim as Ryan Rapanot.

Witnesses say the man walked into the roadway and was lying down when he was struck by a vehicle. Police say the vehicle did not stop and left the area before officers arrived.

The other pedestrian death occurred about 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say 69-year-old Kim Lee Thurmond sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

